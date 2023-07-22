Memphis youth arts initiative
Sat, Jul 22|
First Congo Church Memphis
Scotland Alive in Memphis Concert
Get Your Free Tickets today as we host a concert with our Friends from Scotland the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra! We are happy to announce a collaboration concert with Ayrshire on Saturday July 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM!
Time & Location
Jul 22, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
First Congo Church Memphis, 1000 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104, USA
About the event
Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra
Southern States Tour 2023
The Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra has long been celebrated for its enchanting performances and dedication to preserving Scotland's rich musical heritage. Comprising talented young musicians, the orchestra showcases the beauty and intricacies of traditional Scottish tunes, captivating audiences with their soul-stirring melodies.
The Southern States Tour marks a significant milestone for the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra as they traverse the United States, sharing their music and cultural traditions with diverse communities. The tour aims to foster cultural exchange, highlighting the universal power of music to bridge gaps and create lasting connections.